Tom Holmes of Reading is said to be the most valuable player in League One.

These are said to be the 20 most valuable players in League One, featuring men from Reading, Barnsley, Derby County, Oxford United, Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers- picture gallery

These are said to be the 20 most valuable players in League One.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST

Reading’s Tom Holmes tops the list with a suggested price-tag of £4.3m.

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as Barnsley, Derby. Reading and Blackpool.

So who are the most valuable players around League One?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news here.

£4.29m

1. Tom Holmes (Reading)

£4.29m Photo: Andrew Redington

£3m

2. Callum Styles (Barnsley)

£3m Photo: Clive Mason

£3m

3. Max Bird (Derby County)

£3m Photo: Michael Regan

£2.75m

4. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

£2.75m Photo: Joe Dent

