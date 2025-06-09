Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in the National League.Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in the National League.
Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in the National League.

These are most popular and least liked National League away days awaiting Brackley Town fans next season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:24 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in the National League.

Some fans may go for former EFL grounds, while others may prefer the laid back and family friendly feel of the likes of Wealdstone.

Modern venues like York City will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere and mixing with opposition fans for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for some.

There are a number of new experiences for away fans around the league with Carlisle, Morecambe, Boreham Wood, Scunthorpe United, Brackley Town and Truro CIty joining the league.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from most to least popular. (Truro City are missing due to no Google rating being available)

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite National League stadiums and why via our social media channels.

4.4 (641 reviews)

1. Eastleigh

4.4 (641 reviews) Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
4.4 (581 reviews)

2. 615914a3-acda-4f78-9569-1ace23652c6c.jpg

4.4 (581 reviews) Photo: Boston United

Photo Sales
4.4 (437 reviews)

3. Morecambe

4.4 (437 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.4 (29 reviews)

4. Altrincham

4.4 (29 reviews) Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueBrackley TownEFLYork CityWealdstoneMorecambeBoreham Wood
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice