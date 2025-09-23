Northampton Town suffered a first defeat in four games at Wycombe Wanderers.placeholder image
These are League One's latest relegation odds as Northampton Town, Burton Albion, Blackpool, Reading and Port Vale fight tor survival

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
Cobblers are fighting hard for their spot in next season’s League One.

Defeat at the weekend at Wycombe was a setback but they remain in a good position after a run of three wins in a row before that.

Around the league Port Vale, Reading, Peterborough United and Blackpool all won to boost their survival hopes, while Exeter and Rotherham were beaten as their struggles go on.

So who are the current favourites for relegation? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

80/1

1. Luton Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

2. Cardiff City

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

3. Huddersfield Town

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

