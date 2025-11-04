There have been 568 yellow cards and 24 red cards dished out around League One so far this season.placeholder image
These are League One's 'dirtiest' sides so far this season - here's where Northampton Town, Stevenage, Lincoln City, AFC Wimbledon and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 4th Nov 2025, 07:00 GMT
Northampton Town are yet to have a red card so far in League One this season.

There have been 568 yellow cards and 24 red cards already dished out around the league with 11 clubs yet to play a man light.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Stats correct as of October 31).

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Y: 18 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Northampton Town - 18pts

Y: 18 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 19 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Doncaster Rovers - 19pts

Y: 19 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Y: 21 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Burton Albion - 21pts

Y: 21 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 22 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Luton Town - 22pts

Y: 22 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

