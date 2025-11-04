There have been 568 yellow cards and 24 red cards already dished out around the league with 11 clubs yet to play a man light.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Stats correct as of October 31).

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Northampton Town - 18pts Y: 18 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Burton Albion - 21pts Y: 21 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales