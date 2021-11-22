'There’s no need for anyone to worry about me', says fit-again McGowan

Aaron McGowan.

Cobblers right-back Aaron McGowan says 'there's no need for anyone to worry about me' following his return from injury.

The defender had been playing through a slight niggle before the problem worsened against Carlisle United three weeks ago, forcing him to come off in the first-half.

McGowan missed the subsequent two matches but was on the bench at Bristol Rovers and then replaced the injured Michael Harriman against Cambridge United in last week's FA Cup replay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also played the full 90 at Bradford City on Saturday, much to the relief of manager Jon Brady who only has four senior defenders currently available. Dominic Revan, Joseph Mills, Sid Nelson and Harriman are all out.

“I feel fine,” said McGowan speaking before Saturday's game. “The plan was not to play (on Tuesday) but unfortunately Michael had to come off injured.

“I came through OK though so there’s no need for anyone to worry about me.

"I can't really speak for the last few games because I wasn't involved but I was trying to push to be involved on Saturday (against Bristol Rovers), but it was probably a bit too early.

“I probably could have played but they would have been putting me at massive risk, but hopefully moving forward the problem has cleared and I can keep churning out game after game after game.”

McGowan provided an assist in midweek when his excellent cross was finished off by Danny Rose, but by that point the tie was already dead and buried.

Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith were on target in the first-half before Ben Worman sealed Cambridge’s spot in round two with a fizzing finish just after the break.

McGowan added: “It was the type of game where we huffed and puffed and it was nice to give Danny an assist because I thought he was a real positive for us.

“He kept battling until the end and he’s got that type of attitude. Even when he doesn’t play, he is a good character to have in the changing room.