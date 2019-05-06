'There needs to be changes' declares Curle as 11 Cobblers players are told they have no future at the club

Keith Curle says his decision to release eight players and transfer list three more was a necessity as 'there needs to be changes made' at the Cobblers.

The Town boss has certainly revealed his ruthless side, with first team regulars David Buchanan and Sam Foley among those released, and former skipper Ash Taylor one of those transfer listed.

Ash Taylor has been transfer-listed

Curle has also suggested that some of the seven senior professionals who remain under contract might be better served trying to further their careers elsewhere.

The eight players released are Buchanan, Foley, Dean Bowditch, Jack Bridge, Luke Coddington, Shay Facey, James Goff and Joe Iaciofano, while Joe Bunney and Billy Waters join Taylor on the transfer list.

Daniel Powell has been offered a new deal, while John-Joe O'Toole has decide whether or not to take up an option to stay at the club arising from his existing contract.

"It is never easy telling a player that they won't be offered a new contract but it is part of the job," said Curle.

"Of course, we wish all of the departing players well and wish them every success with their ongoing careers, but my job here is to take the footballing side of the club forward and there needs to be changes made.

"As well as saying goodbye to eight players who are out of contract, we have also made three under contract players available in Ash Taylor, Billy Waters and Joe Bunney as their futures lie away from the club."

The seven senior professionals who remain on the books are David Cornell, Sam Hoskins, Shaun McWilliams, Junior Morias, Aaron Pierre, Jordan Turnbull and Andy Williams, but Curle made it clear not all of them may be key parts of his plans.

"In addition, some more of the players who are under contract for next season might decide, following our conversations on Monday, that their futures lie elsewhere too, and that will become clearer over the summer," added the Cobblers boss.

As well as the senior professionals, the squad is bolstered by teenagers Bradley Lashley, Ryan Hughes, Camron McWilliams, Jack Newell, Scott Pollock, Morgan Roberts, Sean Whaler and Jay Williams, who have all signed professional contracts.

Curle is delighted and excited by their development, but hinted they may not all be ready for regular first team action.

"In terms of the players at the club, we saw an exciting group of young players sign their professional contracts towards the end of the season," said the Cobblers boss.

"We saw nearly 60 first team appearances from Academy players and graduates this season and that shows the club's player pathway is open and working, and that was a source of huge pride for everyone at the club.

"Those young players need to be given the time and space to develop though and the appointment of a new member of the coaching staff over the summer will help."

With the retained list announcement out of the way, attention will now turn to signing new players, and Curle has warned Town fans to expect 'a busy couple of months.

"In terms of recruitment, we have been doing our homework and we have identified new signings who we think will help take the club forward," said Curle, who has yet to make a permanent signing for the club.

"We are in advanced talks with some of our targets and their agents and we hope to be able to confirm the first new arrival later this week.

"It will be a busy couple of months for us, we have a big summer and pre-season ahead."