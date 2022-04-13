The vote is open! Who has been your Cobblers Player of the Season for 2021/22?

It could be a close-run thing with so many players enjoying impressive seasons. Picture: Pete Norton.

With just five games to go, Jon Brady’s men are right in the mix for promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

And in contrast to last season, Town’s success on the pitch means there is no shortage of options for fans when it comes to choosing your standout performer.

Starting between the posts, Liam Roberts has been an ever-present this season and it’s little wonder when you consider no goalkeeper in England’s top five tiers can better his 19 clean sheets.

The 27-year-old has pulled off some spectacular stops to save Cobblers numerous points this season, but he’s also had plenty of quiet days thanks to the excellent work of those in front of him.

Aaron McGowan has barely put a foot wrong with a series of dependable outings on the right side of defence, and on the other flank Ali Koiki was a revelation and proved more than an able deputy for the injured Joseph Mills.

In the middle, centre-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie have kept the majority of opposing attackers in their pockets. They also have 14 goals between them, with stand-in skipper Horsfall scoring eight all by himself, behind only Sam Hoskins in the scoring charts.

Speaking of Hoskins, he’s racked up the appearances once again, starting all-but two league games and netting nine goals, the most of anyone for the club.

Shaun McWilliams has enjoyed another strong season in the middle of the park, striking up a particularly excellent partnership with the impressive Jack Sowerby. Often playing slightly further up, Paul Lewis has got through plenty of work in addition to his seven goals in all competitions.

Creative king Mitch Pinnock has caused chaos with his delivery, both from open play and set-pieces, in racking up 12 assists, and he’s also contributed goals too, bagging seven of his own.

There are plenty of options but who gets your vote for Town’s top man? Let us know your choice by tweeting @James_ChronNTFC or emailing [email protected] by midday on Friday, April 22.