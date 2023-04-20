The vote is now open for your 2022/23 InTown Automotive Cobblers Player of the Season

Cobblers fans are spoilt for choice

It’s time to get your thinking caps on, Cobblers fans, with the vote now open for the 2022/23 InTown Automotive Player of the Season award.

It has been another terrific campaign for Jon Brady’s men, who have sustained a promotion challenge all year and currently sit second in Sky Bet League Two with three games remaining.

And because of Town’s impressive performances on the pitch, there is no shortage of candidates for this year’s InTown Automotive Player of the Season award.

Let’s take a look at some of the runners and riders (minimum 15 league starts)...

Starting at the back, first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge has hardly put a foot wrong between the posts following his arrival last summer, while the influence of captain Jon Guthrie cannot be underestimated.

The skipper has led by example in times of adversity this season, and fellow defenders Sam Sherring and Harvey Lintott have come of age in their first campaigns at Sixfields, with Ali Koiki performing well at left-back before his unfortunate injury.

Further forward, Jack Sowerby and Shaun McWilliams have been as reliable as ever in midfield, Ben Fox was Town’s most in-form player at the time of his season-ending injury, and young loanee Marc Leonard has taken to League Two football like a duck to water.

Into his eighth year at Northampton, Sam Hoskins is enjoying his best ever season and leads the way in terms of both goals (20) and assists (7), and Mitch Pinnock has also made important contributions in both categories.

Up front, Kieron Bowie is another loanee who has fully committed himself to the Cobblers cause, and Louis Appéré has put in some huge shifts while chipping in with goals at timely moments.