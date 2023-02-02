News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers have at least two options in every position.

The two separate line-ups Jon Brady could field that show Cobblers' impressive squad depth

Such is the strength of Town’s squad after some impressive recruitment across the past three transfer windows, manager Jon Brady is now in a position where he could effectively name two different starting XIs of similar strength. And to prove it, we’ve given it a go.

By James Heneghan
8 minutes ago

Cobblers added four new faces to their ranks in January – Will Hondermarck, Tom King, Tete Yengi and D’Margio Wright-Phillips – and with no players departing, Brady is now almost spoilt for choice all over the pitch. Playing 4-3-3, here are two potential line-ups (with the unlikely caveat that everyone is fit and available) he could go with…

1. GK: Lee Burge (team A)

GK: Tom King / Jonny Maxted (team B)

Photo: Pete Norton

2. RB: Aaron McGowan (team A)

RB: Akin Odimayo / Harvey Lintott (team B)

Photo: Pete Norton

3. CB: Sam Sherring (team A)

CB: Tyler Magloire (team B)

Photo: Pete Norton

4. CB: Jon Guthrie (team A)

CB: Max Dyche (team B)

Photo: Pete Norton

Jon BradyCobblersTom King