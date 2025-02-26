That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around League One each week.

The list of the league’s 20 best players includes players from Birmingham, Wycombe Blackpool, Lincoln and Charlton.

Jon Guthrie is rated as Northampton Town's best player this season and the 42nd best player in League One with a 7.00 rating.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in League One after January transfer window).

See our website for the latest Cobblers news.