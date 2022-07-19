Northampton Town's Danny Hylton knows how to bang in the goals at League Two level.

The Stockport County, Bradford City and Crawley Town players Northampton Town's Danny Hylton will have to beat to win League Two's golden boot

Dom Telford took the League Two golden boot honour last season with 25 goals.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:03 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:10 am

Finding a 25 goal a season striker is the holy grail for all clubs and Crawley Town will feel they have pulled off a major coup in signing Telford.

But Cobblers have their own potential ace up top in Danny Hylton.

The striker scored 54 times for Luton in 147 games was a menace to defences around League Two.

Stockport, Bradford, Salford and Mansfield Town all have their contenders to take the title as they look to find the firepower to earn promotion.

Here’s who are the frontrunners for this season’s honours, according to Bet365.

1. Paddy Madden (Stockport County)

8/1

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town)

10/1

Photo: Ben Hoskins

3. Vadaine Oliver (Bradford City)

12/1

Photo: George Wood

4. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town)

12/1

Photo: Pete Norton

