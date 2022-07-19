Finding a 25 goal a season striker is the holy grail for all clubs and Crawley Town will feel they have pulled off a major coup in signing Telford.

But Cobblers have their own potential ace up top in Danny Hylton.

The striker scored 54 times for Luton in 147 games was a menace to defences around League Two.

Stockport, Bradford, Salford and Mansfield Town all have their contenders to take the title as they look to find the firepower to earn promotion.

Here’s who are the frontrunners for this season’s honours, according to Bet365.

1. Paddy Madden (Stockport County) 8/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) 10/1 Photo: Ben Hoskins Photo Sales

3. Vadaine Oliver (Bradford City) 12/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) 12/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales