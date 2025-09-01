Sixfields

Cobblers will remain on red alert right up until the final few moments of deadline day as Kevin Nolan looks for the player – or two – that will finalise his squad for the 2025/26 season.

Town’s squad has undergone major surgery this summer but Nolan and his recruitment team’s work is not done yet. Here’s the state of play at Sixfields as the hours tick away...

When does the window close?

This summer's transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs closes four hours earlier than usual at 7pm rather than the normal 11pm deadline. The change, which the Premier League, EFL and FA were all in agreement over, has been introduced to allow a more normal working pattern for staff across football.

Clubs usually have an extra two hours to complete deals after the deadline passes, but only if a deal sheet has been submitted to the FA by 7pm. The deal sheet allows a club to confirm a deal has been agreed and provides additional time to submit any outstanding documents.

For signings from abroad, a similar process is in place, but clubs normally have until midnight to comply with FIFA requirements.

Who have Cobblers signed so far?

It's been a busy summer at Sixfields with 16 out and 14 in. Here’s the full list of signings: Jack Perkins, Jack Burroughs, Kamarai Swyer, Michael Jacobs, Ross Fitzsimons, Elliott List, Dean Campbell, Conor McCarthy, Tyrese Fornah, Joe Wormleighton, Jordan Thorniley, Michael Forbes, Ethan Wheatley and Terry Taylor. Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan were among the headline departures with 13 others released and Jack Baldwin allowed to leave for Colchester.

Does Nolan still want to strengthen?

Absolutely. “We’re very much active. If a player comes up that fits what we want, we will bite on it and we’ll get it done.” Those were Nolan’s words after Cobblers beat Leyton Orient less than 48 hours ago. No deal will be forced if the right player doesn’t come along, but the Town boss clearly wants one more at the very least.

Will it be a permanent or a loan?

It could be either. Clubs are allowed a maximum of five loanees in their matchday squads. Town currently have four on their books so can afford one more, although that could potentially limit their options in January. Permanent additions are possible too.

What positions are the priority?

Strengthening at the top end of the pitch has been the main focus for several weeks and will remain so on deadline day. Another defender could come in, especially if one was to leave, but Nolan wants more depth and versatility in attack and ideally a central player that will complement Tom Eaves and Ethan Wheatley. But it could be a wide player, a number 10 or an out-and-out striker. Or more than one. It all depends on who on their list of targets becomes available.

Could anyone leave?

It’s possible but not likely at this stage. Nolan is happy with his squad but won’t stand in the way should a fringe player receive an opportunity and express their desire to pursue it.

Could Cobblers sign a player after deadline day?

Yes. Free agents who are not contracted to another club can sign for a team beyond today, as long as they became unattached before the window closes.

Prediction

My hunch says they will make one signing. It could be two or it could be none. But the club will have their list of targets and if one of those becomes available late in the day, which is very possible, they’ll be ready to act and make their move.