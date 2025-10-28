Northampton's medical department have been busy in the last few weeks.placeholder image
The state of every injured player as Northampton's treatment room fills up again

Kevin Nolan admitted ‘it’s not ideal’ after Cobblers suffered more injury woes over the weekend.

Already without eight first-team players for the visit of Luton, Nolan then lost midfielder Dean Campbell to an injury in the warm up before defende Joe Wormleighton went down after just 26 minutes. That meant both Cameron McGeehan and Kyle Edwards had to play far longer than originally planned.

"It's not ideal because we had planned and we had done all the work,” said Nolan. “Ethan (Wheatley) was struggling so we didn't want to take any unnecessary risks with him and that's why he started on the bench. Cam McGeehan did fantastic and that's what I have here – a good squad who are honest and hard working. Unfortunately they weren't quite themselves too many times and too often today so what we need to do is build up that confidence again and look forward to the next game and get back to winning ways.”

Here’s the state of every injured player currently in the treatment room at Sixfields…

Forced off with a groin injury against Luton on Saturday. He will be assessed this week but the fact he tried to continue but couldn't wasn't the best sign

Midfielder missed his first league minutes against Luton after injuring himself in the warm up. Nolan said it was precautionary and he does not believe it will be serious

Now back in full training after 10 months out. Will likely feature in a matchday squad over the coming weeks providing there are no setbacks

'Not far off' were Nolan's words last Thursday. Hasn't been able to shake off a minor but persistent hamstring issue

