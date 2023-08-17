News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Colin Calderwood was manager of Northampton when they last beat Posh. He'll be in the dugout again this weekend as Jon Brady's number two. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Colin Calderwood was manager of Northampton when they last beat Posh. He'll be in the dugout again this weekend as Jon Brady's number two. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Colin Calderwood was manager of Northampton when they last beat Posh. He'll be in the dugout again this weekend as Jon Brady's number two. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The starting XI the last time Cobblers beat rivals Peterborough United and where they are now

Cobblers host Peterborough United at Sixfields this weekend aiming for a first win against their rivals in over 17 years.
By James Heneghan
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

Scott McGleish scored the game’s only goal as Town triumphed 1-0 at London Road on April 1st, 2006, en route to promotion. Here’s who else started that day and where they are now...

The goalkeeper made 182 appearances for the Cobblers between 2002 and 2007. He's the last 'keeper to keep a clean sheet for Northampton against Peterborough. He now has his own goalkeeping academy

1. Lee Harper

The goalkeeper made 182 appearances for the Cobblers between 2002 and 2007. He's the last 'keeper to keep a clean sheet for Northampton against Peterborough. He now has his own goalkeeping academy Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The vastly experienced defender, who racked up 871 career appearances in total, including 149 with the Cobblers, announced his retirement earlier this summer. He was the last member of this team to still be playing professionally

2. Luke Chambers

The vastly experienced defender, who racked up 871 career appearances in total, including 149 with the Cobblers, announced his retirement earlier this summer. He was the last member of this team to still be playing professionally Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
This was his first season at the club but he went on to make over 200 appearances across two different spells. Retired in 2013 and launched his own plastering business five years ago

3. Jason Crowe

This was his first season at the club but he went on to make over 200 appearances across two different spells. Retired in 2013 and launched his own plastering business five years ago Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Another to go well passed 100 appearances for Northampton. He's now assistant manager at Grimsby Town

4. Chris Doig

Another to go well passed 100 appearances for Northampton. He's now assistant manager at Grimsby Town Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersPeterborough UnitedSixfieldsLondon Road