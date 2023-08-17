Cobblers host Peterborough United at Sixfields this weekend aiming for a first win against their rivals in over 17 years.
Scott McGleish scored the game’s only goal as Town triumphed 1-0 at London Road on April 1st, 2006, en route to promotion. Here’s who else started that day and where they are now...
1. Lee Harper
The goalkeeper made 182 appearances for the Cobblers between 2002 and 2007. He's the last 'keeper to keep a clean sheet for Northampton against Peterborough. He now has his own goalkeeping academy Photo: Pete Norton
2. Luke Chambers
The vastly experienced defender, who racked up 871 career appearances in total, including 149 with the Cobblers, announced his retirement earlier this summer. He was the last member of this team to still be playing professionally Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jason Crowe
This was his first season at the club but he went on to make over 200 appearances across two different spells. Retired in 2013 and launched his own plastering business five years ago Photo: Pete Norton
4. Chris Doig
Another to go well passed 100 appearances for Northampton. He's now assistant manager at Grimsby Town Photo: Pete Norton