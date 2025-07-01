Michael Jacobs training at Moultonplaceholder image
Michael Jacobs training at Moulton

The starting XI Northampton Town could field ahead of opening pre-season friendly against Brackley

By James Heneghan
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 16:01 BST
After a busy and productive start to the summer, Cobblers could already field a strong starting XI in their first pre-season friendly at Brackley Town on Saturday.

Picking from players who are under contract for the 2025/26 season, minus injured trio Jon Guthrie, Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw, here’s a potential XI Kevin Nolan could select...

Lee Burge

1. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jack Burroughs

2. Right-back

Jack Burroughs Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jordan Willis

3. Centre-back

Jordan Willis Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Conor McCarthy

4. Centre-back

Conor McCarthy Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersBrackleyBrackley TownLiam Shaw
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice