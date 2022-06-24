The starting XI Cobblers could put out in their first pre-season friendly

It’s still nearly two weeks until Northampton are due to play their first friendly up in Scotland but Brady and his recruitment team have been quick to act in the transfer market with four players signed up in the past week. Here’s a potential starting XI for their opening pre-season friendly…
1. GK: Lee Burge
The 29-year-old has joined on a two-year deal and will be expected to start the season as Brady's number one.
2. RB: Aaron McGowan
Last summer's signings from Kilmarnock is still recovering from the injury picked up at the end of the season
3. CB: Max Dyche
The young defender will be hoping for more opportunities this season.
4. CB: Jon Guthrie
Back to do it all over again after an impressive debut campaign at Sixfields
