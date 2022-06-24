Cobblers returned to pre-season this week.

The starting XI Cobblers could put out in their first pre-season friendly

Cobblers players are only just returning to Moulton College for pre-season testing this week but already Jon Brady’s squad is taking shape ahead of the 2021/22 League Two campaign.

By James Heneghan
Friday, 24th June 2022, 5:13 pm

It’s still nearly two weeks until Northampton are due to play their first friendly up in Scotland but Brady and his recruitment team have been quick to act in the transfer market with four players signed up in the past week. Here’s a potential starting XI for their opening pre-season friendly…

1. GK: Lee Burge

The 29-year-old has joined on a two-year deal and will be expected to start the season as Brady's number one.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. RB: Aaron McGowan

Last summer's signings from Kilmarnock is still recovering from the injury picked up at the end of the season

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. CB: Max Dyche

The young defender will be hoping for more opportunities this season.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. CB: Jon Guthrie

Back to do it all over again after an impressive debut campaign at Sixfields

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jon BradyCobblersLeague TwoScotlandNorthampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3