The starting XI Cobblers could field against Wycombe Wanderers in Carabao Cup first-round

After naming the same starting line-up in both of Town’s first two league games, tonight will be a chance for other players to get minutes under their belts and show the manager what they can do. Here’s a possible XI that Brady might put out against Gareth Ainsworth’s League One outfit at Sixfields this evening…
1. GK: Jonny Maxted
Likely to be given a run-out with Burge first-choice in the league.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. CB: Sam Sherring
One of the regulars who may well start again as he looks to build on his partnership with Guthrie.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. CB: Jon Guthrie
Rarely misses a game, league or cup.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. CB: Max Dyche
If Brady goes to three at the back, the teenage academy product may get an opportunity.
Photo: Pete Norton