Who will be given a start on Tuesday?

The starting XI Cobblers could field against Wycombe Wanderers in Carabao Cup first-round

Jon Brady is set to rotate his squad and provide fringe players with the opportunity to impress in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Wycombe Wanderers.

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 10:57 am

After naming the same starting line-up in both of Town’s first two league games, tonight will be a chance for other players to get minutes under their belts and show the manager what they can do. Here’s a possible XI that Brady might put out against Gareth Ainsworth’s League One outfit at Sixfields this evening…

1. GK: Jonny Maxted

Likely to be given a run-out with Burge first-choice in the league.

2. CB: Sam Sherring

One of the regulars who may well start again as he looks to build on his partnership with Guthrie.

3. CB: Jon Guthrie

Rarely misses a game, league or cup.

4. CB: Max Dyche

If Brady goes to three at the back, the teenage academy product may get an opportunity.

