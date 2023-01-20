News you can trust since 1931
Jon Taylor is Doncaster Rovers best paid player on a reported weekly wage of £4,100.

The staggering weekly wages of League Two's highest paid players and the Mansfield Town, Doncaster Rovers, Colchester United, Crawley Town, Northampton Town and Bradford City players who make the list

Being a Premier League footballer is the stuff of dreams and a lifestyle of fame, fortune and more money than you know what to do with.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

But it’s not just at Premier League level where players can live a lifestyle that the everyday person can only dream of.

Figures from the Salary Sport website suggest there are also plenty of League Two players who are creaming it.

The highest paid player in the Sky Bet League Two is Matty Longstaff whose salary is £24,000 per week and £1,248,000 per year. The top 100 football players in the League Two earn a combined £335,000 per week and £17,420,000 per year.

The list features a number of players on loan from higher level clubs.

Crawley’s Dom Telford is said to be the highest paid player contracted to League Two sides, at £4,400 a week.

Here are the top 20 best paid players in the league.

1. Matty Longstaff (Colchester United, on loan from Newcastle)

Weekly wage: £24,000

Photo: Gualter Fatia

2. Ellery Balcombe (Crawley, on loan from Brentford)

Weekly wage: £8,300

Photo: David Rogers

3. Paris Maghoma (AFC Wimbledon, on loan from Brentford)

Weekly wage: £7,800

Photo: Alex Davidson

4. Josh Eppiah (Northampton Town, on loan from Leicester)

Weekly wage: £6,100

Photo: Pete Norton

Mansfield TownCrawley TownDoncaster RoversPremier LeagueLeague Two