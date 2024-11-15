Oliver Norburn

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has echoed Jon Brady’s view that the current schedule is pushing players too hard after lamenting his own injury issues.

Key midfielder Ollie Norburn could be back in contention against Northampton on Saturday having returned to the grass this week following a hamstring injury, but Blackpool are still without a number of players, including Dom Ballard who has been called up by England Under-20s.

“Thankfully we look as if we’ve come through Harrogate (in the EFL Trophy) unscathed, there’s one or two bumps and bruises but that’s normal,” Bruce told the Blackpool Gazette. “The good news is (Ollie) Norburn has been on the grass all week, so he’ll come into contention on Saturday.

“He typifies what I want: he’s a fierce competitor, he’s a man, and he’s a good player at this level - and you miss those. Having him out for a good couple of months hasn’t helped us for sure.

“We’re slowly but surely getting one or two back, but then you get people injured like Elkan (Baggott). We’ve had our fair share of it. Carrying six to eight injuries has become the norm, since I’ve walked into the building we always seem to have people missing.

“The simple facts are, we play far too many games. We’re asking a human being to do 12.5km every three days, with a competitive nature to the sprints. It’s incredible that everything has improved apart from injuries.”