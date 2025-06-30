Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwoodplaceholder image
The seven positions Northampton Town still need to strengthen this summer

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 15:01 BST
Whilst it’s been a productive start to the summer for Kevin Nolan and his recruitment team, with nine new arrivals already, Cobblers know they still need to strengthen in several positions before they start their 2025/26 League One campaign at Wigan on August 3rd.

There are seven areas of the pitch in particular where we feel the squad looks short...

1. Right-back

1. Right-back

Jack Burroughs arrived early in the summer but he's the only natural right-back on Town's books at present. With Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo and Harvey Lintott all departing at the end of last season, it's an area of the pitch that looks light Photo: Pete Norton

2. Left-back

2. Left-back

It's a similar story on the left side. Burroughs can play there but Nesta Guinness-Walker is the sole specialist left-back in the squad. Patrick Brough and Ali Koiki have both left and Luke Mbete returned to his parent club. Photo: Pete Norton

3. Left-sided centre-back

3. Left-sided centre-back

Jon Guthrie is the only left-footed centre-back in the squad and he's out for several more months. The likes of Conor McCarthy and Max Dyche can play on the left side but Nolan might want more balance in his defence Photo: Pete Norton

4. Wing-back

4. Wing-back

This will likely take care of itself if Cobblers sign one or two full-backs but, given how often Nolan deployed wing-backs last season, he'd probably like more depth in the position. The likes of Elliott List, Sam Hoskins and both Guinness-Walker and Burroughs can all play there Photo: NTFC

