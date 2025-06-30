The seven positions Northampton Town still need to strengthen this summer

There are seven areas of the pitch in particular where we feel the squad looks short...
1. Right-back
Jack Burroughs arrived early in the summer but he's the only natural right-back on Town's books at present. With Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo and Harvey Lintott all departing at the end of last season, it's an area of the pitch that looks light Photo: Pete Norton
2. Left-back
It's a similar story on the left side. Burroughs can play there but Nesta Guinness-Walker is the sole specialist left-back in the squad. Patrick Brough and Ali Koiki have both left and Luke Mbete returned to his parent club. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Left-sided centre-back
Jon Guthrie is the only left-footed centre-back in the squad and he's out for several more months. The likes of Conor McCarthy and Max Dyche can play on the left side but Nolan might want more balance in his defence Photo: Pete Norton
4. Wing-back
This will likely take care of itself if Cobblers sign one or two full-backs but, given how often Nolan deployed wing-backs last season, he'd probably like more depth in the position. The likes of Elliott List, Sam Hoskins and both Guinness-Walker and Burroughs can all play there Photo: NTFC
