Jon Brady's game plan worked to a tee at the John Smith's Stadium.

There were two key elements behind the game plan that inspired Cobblers’ stunning, odds-defying victory at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, both of which were evident in all three goals.

The first feature of Town’s approach led to Michal Helik's comical own goal after 18 minutes. It's obviously an inexplicable defensive error but it all comes about because Cobblers are aggressive and positive enough to leave players high up the pitch.

Mitch Pinnock, Tyler Roberts and Tariqe Fosu are all in or just outside the Huddersfield penalty box as Helik, Nigel Lonwijk and goalkeeper Lee Nicholls knock the ball between them. If Cobblers sit back and do not press – like many so-called smaller sides might – Helik would have the time and space to bring the ball out of defence instead of passing back to his goalkeeper.

"We had a game plan and the boys committed to it and they were brave enough to carry it out,” said manager Jon Brady. “A lot of teams have gone to Huddersfield and sat deep and they've hardly had any possession but we wanted to step on and our press paid dividends.

"Huddersfield had only conceded two goals in their first five games and we've scored three and could have had more - Jon (Guthrie) hits the bar and Cam (McGeehan) has one that's going into the far corner but takes a flick and goes just wide, so we had chances."

Then came Town’s second and third goals, both of which start with long balls over the top of Huddersfield’s high line for Fosu to latch onto. Lee Burge’s fabulous pass ended with Cameron McGeehan sweeping in before Fosu himself finished calmly after Jon Guthrie’s defensive clearance turned into an assist.

"It was pre-planned,” Brady explained. “They press so aggressively and if you watch them, it leaves spaces open (behind the defence) so we worked on that. There were one or two other efforts and on another day we might have scored more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we don't get the man sent off we're stepping on and controlling the game a bit more but it was a really strong performance and the boys committed to the game plan and they were brave, which was really pleasing.”