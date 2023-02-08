The run-in of every League Two team compared - and why it bodes well for Cobblers
A whole cluster of teams are jostling for position in the League Two promotion race as we near the business end of the season.
Cobblers are well-placed in fourth, a point behind Carlisle with a game in hand, and their remaining fixtures are favourable. As manager Jon Brady warned following Saturday’s draw with Walsall though, nothing can be taken for granted.
"We have no divine right to beat anyone in this league,” he said. “This league is just so tough and from top to bottom it's quite even. We have seen the bottom two or three really strengthen in January so the league is levelling out in my opinion and that (Saturday) was just another point on the board and we keep rolling on and look ahead to another tough game at Rochdale."
Based on the average points-per-game of all remaining opponents (IE the higher the number, the tougher the fixtures), here are how the run-ins compare for the top 15 in League Two….