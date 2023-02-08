Cobblers are well-placed in fourth, a point behind Carlisle with a game in hand, and their remaining fixtures are favourable. As manager Jon Brady warned following Saturday’s draw with Walsall though, nothing can be taken for granted.

"We have no divine right to beat anyone in this league,” he said. “This league is just so tough and from top to bottom it's quite even. We have seen the bottom two or three really strengthen in January so the league is levelling out in my opinion and that (Saturday) was just another point on the board and we keep rolling on and look ahead to another tough game at Rochdale."