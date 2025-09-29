'The right result' - Cowan gives credit to Solihull after Brackley are beaten

Brackley couldn't find a way past Solihull Moors on Saturday (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan says Brackley Town's performance in the 1-0 defeat at Solihull Moors last Saturday was 'probably the worst we've played all season'.

But the Saints boss was quick to credit Solihull for the way they performed in the National League encounter.

Brackley had gone into the away clash on a high, having gone four games unbeaten and three matches without conceding a goal.

But they were beaten by Solihull, who claimed victory thanks to an 81st-minute goal from Dan Creaney.

And Cowan said: "It was the right result in terms of the play.

"Credit to Solihull because I thought they had a bit more desire than us, which was really disappointing from our perspective.

"We didn't play anywhere near to where we can. A few clubs have said that after playing against us this year so I don't want to take any credit away from Solihull because I thought they were the better team.

"But I definitely think we contributed to our own downfall.

"They played particularly well, certainly better than us, and we just didn't show those same levels.

"I don't know if there was a bit of fatigue there just catching up with a few players, but it's certainly not the expectation we have inwardly in terms of hard work, desire, doing a job and a half.

"Although I thought the referee was particularly poor and I could sort of tell in the meeting before the game that it wasn't going to go very well.

"I thought we should have had a clear penalty and I'm not saying we deserved anything out of the game but that's football - sometimes you don't play very well and you get the moments.

"Some of the fouls on our players, it's credit to them (Solihull), I'm not taking anything away from them because it's the dark arts, you should do it and I'd like my players to do it more because they're a bit too honest sometimes maybe.

"But we certainly had an opportunity to have a penalty there because Morgan Roberts has been absolutely cleaned out on the edge of the box and I can't for the life of me understand how it's not a penalty.

"We certainly didn't deserve a point but there's been many a game I've played in and managed in where we haven't been at our best and managed to take something away from the game.

"It's disappointing."

Cowan added: "It's a switch around because maybe a month ago we'd have been happy to come here and nick a point, but we went into the game very confident, respectfully confident that we could go and win the game.

"There were moments, certainly at the start of the first half, we had two early chances through Connor Hall and they didn't go in.

"We were waiting for something to happen and then Solihull grew in confidence, stifled us a little bit and it was a compliment to us that they changed shape.

"Solihull were better than us and they did a great job, but we have been far better than that.

"It's probably the worst we've played this season."