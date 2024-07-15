Northampton Town are one of ten teams deemed in danger of relegation from League One this season.Northampton Town are one of ten teams deemed in danger of relegation from League One this season.
Northampton Town are one of ten teams deemed in danger of relegation from League One this season.

The relegation odds for EVERY League One side: Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town, Stevenage and the rest of the teams facing danger

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:07 BST
Next season’s League One promises to be another competitive battle at both ends of the table.

Clubs are currenrly working hard to revamp their squad with the summer transfer window in full swing.

One of the pre-season relegation favourites – Burton Albion – will be hoping for a change in fortunes following a summer takeover and an influx of players.

Newcomers Mansfield Town have opted for stability and will fancy their chances of beating the drop, while Northampton Town will be looking for another season of consolidation.

Strugglers Cambridge United and Shrewbury face another battle ahead.

But who are the bookies favourites for relegation? Here we have all the odds via SkyBet.

Let us know what you think the bottom four will be via our social media channels.

66/1

1. Birmingham City

66/1 Photo: Cameron Smith

20/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

18/1

3. Rotherham United

18/1 Photo: George Wood

14/1

4. Wrexham

14/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

