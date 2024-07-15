Clubs are currenrly working hard to revamp their squad with the summer transfer window in full swing.

One of the pre-season relegation favourites – Burton Albion – will be hoping for a change in fortunes following a summer takeover and an influx of players.

Newcomers Mansfield Town have opted for stability and will fancy their chances of beating the drop, while Northampton Town will be looking for another season of consolidation.

Strugglers Cambridge United and Shrewbury face another battle ahead.

But who are the bookies favourites for relegation? Here we have all the odds via SkyBet.

Let us know what you think the bottom four will be via our social media channels.