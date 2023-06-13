The odds on Northampton Town springing a huge shock and finishing inside League One's top six - plus the odds for Carlisle United, Stevenage, Leyton Orient, Cheltenham Town and Burton Albion - picture gallery
The anticipation of a new season is always thrilling – but even more so when your side has just been promoted.
Northampton have been at the business end of the League Two table for the last two seasons, but it’s probably rather unlikely they will do the same next season.
In an expected highly competitive league, only Derby County are given an odds on price to finish inside the top six.
But stranger things have happened before in football with Cobblers hoping for another successful season ahead.
Here are the odds from Skybetfor the chances of all 24 League One side of finishing inside the top six.
Send us your predictions for the new season via our social media channels.
Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.
Page 1 of 6