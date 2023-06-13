The anticipation of a new season is always thrilling – but even more so when your side has just been promoted.

Northampton have been at the business end of the League Two table for the last two seasons, but it’s probably rather unlikely they will do the same next season.

In an expected highly competitive league, only Derby County are given an odds on price to finish inside the top six.

But stranger things have happened before in football with Cobblers hoping for another successful season ahead.

Here are the odds from Skybetfor the chances of all 24 League One side of finishing inside the top six.

Send us your predictions for the new season via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

1 . Derby County 4/6 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Wanderers 11/10 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Reading 11/10 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4 . Barnsley 6/5 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales