The Northampton Town XI to face Norwich City in behind-closed-doors friendly

By James Heneghan
Published 12th Jul 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Cobblers have named their starting XI for today’s friendly at Norwich.

Here’s the team...

Ross Fitzsimons

1. Goalkeeper

Ross Fitzsimons Photo: Pete Norton

Jack Baldwin

2. Defender

Jack Baldwin Photo: Pete Norton

Max Dyche

3. Defender

Max Dyche Photo: Pete Norton

Conor McCarthy

4. Defender

Conor McCarthy Photo: Pete Norton

