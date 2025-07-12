The Northampton Town XI to face Norwich City in behind-closed-doors friendly
Published 12th Jul 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Cobblers have named their starting XI for today’s friendly at Norwich.
1. Goalkeeper
Ross Fitzsimons Photo: Pete Norton
2. Defender
Jack Baldwin Photo: Pete Norton
3. Defender
Max Dyche Photo: Pete Norton
4. Defender
Conor McCarthy Photo: Pete Norton
