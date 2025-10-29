Nicky Adams celebrates after scoring Northampton's first goal against Burton. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)placeholder image
Nicky Adams celebrates after scoring Northampton's first goal against Burton. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Northampton Town XI the last time they won an FA Cup tie - where are they now?

By James Heneghan
Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:12 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 10:19 GMT
It’s been nearly six years since Cobblers won an FA Cup tie when Keith Curle’s promotion-winning side upset League One Burton Albion 4-2 in the third round in January 2020.

Can you remember the XI from that day? And where are those players now? Let’s take a look...

David Cornell. Been on the books at Preston since 2022 but hasn't played a game this season.

1. Goalkeeper

David Cornell. Been on the books at Preston since 2022 but hasn't played a game this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Skipper Charlie Goode, scorer of Town's third goal just before half-time. He's now a regular at League One rivals Stevenage, starting all 12 league games so far this season.

2. Centre-back

Skipper Charlie Goode, scorer of Town's third goal just before half-time. He's now a regular at League One rivals Stevenage, starting all 12 league games so far this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Scott Wharton. On loan from Blackburn at the time and he remains with Rovers now. He's played eight times this season, seven in the Championship.

3. Centre-back

Scott Wharton. On loan from Blackburn at the time and he remains with Rovers now. He's played eight times this season, seven in the Championship. Photo: Pete Norton

Jordan Turnbull. Been at Tranmere for over three years, making nearly 150 appearances for the club. Has played 10 times this season, scoring once

4. Centre-back

Jordan Turnbull. Been at Tranmere for over three years, making nearly 150 appearances for the club. Has played 10 times this season, scoring once Photo: Pete Norton

