The Northampton Town XI the last time they won an FA Cup tie - where are they now?

Can you remember the XI from that day? And where are those players now? Let’s take a look...
1. Goalkeeper
David Cornell. Been on the books at Preston since 2022 but hasn't played a game this season. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Centre-back
Skipper Charlie Goode, scorer of Town's third goal just before half-time. He's now a regular at League One rivals Stevenage, starting all 12 league games so far this season. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Centre-back
Scott Wharton. On loan from Blackburn at the time and he remains with Rovers now. He's played eight times this season, seven in the Championship. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Centre-back
Jordan Turnbull. Been at Tranmere for over three years, making nearly 150 appearances for the club. Has played 10 times this season, scoring once Photo: Pete Norton