The new-look League Two SkyBet promotion odds after good early starts for Northampton Town, Mansfield Town, Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Barrow and Stevenage
Northampton Town have had a good start to the League Two campaign so far.
Jon Brady’s boys have put last season behind them in fine fashion and are yet to taste defeat.
It is a start to the season which has impressed the bookies and the punters, with the Cobblers heavy favourites to win promotion
Expected promotion rivals Mansfield are going steady, with a perfect home record already the backbone of their promotion hopes.
Doncaster Rovers are still unbeaten, while Leyton Orient are living up to the pre-season predictions for a good season at Brisbane Road.
Stevenage and Barrow have had blistering starts to give their expected relegation fight a massive boost, but how long can they keep it for?
Stockport County were pre-season title favourites, along with Salford City, but they have had big struggles so far, with one win and four defeats to kick off the season with.
