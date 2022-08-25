News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are unbeaten so far this season and are well fancied to win promotion.

The new-look League Two SkyBet promotion odds after good early starts for Northampton Town, Mansfield Town, Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Barrow and Stevenage

Northampton Town have had a good start to the League Two campaign so far.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:24 am

Jon Brady’s boys have put last season behind them in fine fashion and are yet to taste defeat.

It is a start to the season which has impressed the bookies and the punters, with the Cobblers heavy favourites to win promotion

Expected promotion rivals Mansfield are going steady, with a perfect home record already the backbone of their promotion hopes.

Doncaster Rovers are still unbeaten, while Leyton Orient are living up to the pre-season predictions for a good season at Brisbane Road.

Stevenage and Barrow have had blistering starts to give their expected relegation fight a massive boost, but how long can they keep it for?

Stockport County were pre-season title favourites, along with Salford City, but they have had big struggles so far, with one win and four defeats to kick off the season with.

Here’s how SkyBet sees the automatic promotion race shaping up.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

