Sixfields

The much-changed team that Cobblers could field against Arsenal in Papa John's Trophy

Cobblers will field a much-changed XI when they take on Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sixfields on Tuesday.

By James Heneghan
37 minutes ago

With so many games in the schedule, Jon Brady will use this fixture as an opportunity to rotate his squad and hand minutes to players who have been short of regular minutes. A number of young players will also be involved. Town can still qualify for the knockout stages but would need to win tonight with a significant goal difference swing.

1. GK: Jonny Maxted

Has been a regular in the cups this season, although did miss Saturday's game at Orient for personal reasons so academy goalkeeper James Dadge may be called upon.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. RB: Aaron McGowan

He should finally make his long-awaited return this evening.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. CB: Akin Odimayo

Will be looking to finally string a run of games together after a stop-start first couple of months at Sixfields.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. CB: Max Dyche

Should get a chance from the off after some recent substitute appearances.

Photo: Pete Norton

ArsenalJon BradySixfields
