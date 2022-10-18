The much-changed team that Cobblers could field against Arsenal in Papa John's Trophy
Cobblers will field a much-changed XI when they take on Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sixfields on Tuesday.
By James Heneghan
37 minutes ago
With so many games in the schedule, Jon Brady will use this fixture as an opportunity to rotate his squad and hand minutes to players who have been short of regular minutes. A number of young players will also be involved. Town can still qualify for the knockout stages but would need to win tonight with a significant goal difference swing.
Page 1 of 3