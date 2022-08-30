News you can trust since 1931
Fringe players will have the chance to impress on Tuesday.

The much-changed Cobblers XI that could start against Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy

Jon Brady will ring the changes tonight and field a heavily-rotated team for Cobblers’ opening group stage match against Ipswich Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:39 am

Town, who will also play Arsenal U21s and Cambridge United in Southern Group H, head to Portman Road on Tuesday with several players in need of game-time and match minutes, although Brady does not have the depth to change his entire outfield XI. Here’s a possible starting XI that he could put out against Ipswich...

1. GK: Jonny Maxted

In line for his second appearance of the season.

2. RB: Akin Odimayo

Would be his first start for the club.

3. CB: Jon Guthrie

Brady would no doubt like to rest his captain but it might not be possible due to defensive injuries.

4. CB: Max Dyche

Could be an opportunity for the young defender.

