The much-changed Cobblers XI that could start against Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy
Jon Brady will ring the changes tonight and field a heavily-rotated team for Cobblers’ opening group stage match against Ipswich Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.
By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:39 am
Town, who will also play Arsenal U21s and Cambridge United in Southern Group H, head to Portman Road on Tuesday with several players in need of game-time and match minutes, although Brady does not have the depth to change his entire outfield XI. Here’s a possible starting XI that he could put out against Ipswich...
