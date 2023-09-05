The much-changed Cobblers team that could start against Oxford United in EFL Trophy
Cobblers boss Jon Brady is set to ring the changes this evening when his team host Oxford United in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
With this competition well down the list of priorities, and a small squad at his disposal, Brady will minimise risk and rest as many key players as he can afford to. Here’s a possible XI that could take to the field against Oxford….
