The much-changed Cobblers team that could start against Oxford United in EFL Trophy

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is set to ring the changes this evening when his team host Oxford United in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST

With this competition well down the list of priorities, and a small squad at his disposal, Brady will minimise risk and rest as many key players as he can afford to. Here’s a possible XI that could take to the field against Oxford….

Max Thompson

1. Goalkeeper

Max Thompson Photo: Pete Norton

Aaron McGowan

2. Centre-back

Aaron McGowan Photo: Pete Norton

Max Dyche

3. Centre-back

Max Dyche Photo: Pete Norton

Manny Monthé

4. Centre-back

Manny Monthé Photo: Pete Norton

