The most impressive statistics from Cobblers' season so far
Cobblers boast some impressive numbers as we take stock and reflect on the first half of the 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two season.
By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago
Town are currently third and in the mix for promotion again this season, although they are going about it in a very different way to last term. Instead of clean sheets and early leads, this season it’s been all about goals galore and late comebacks. Here are some of the most impressive statistics from Northampton’s season so far...
