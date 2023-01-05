News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Cobblers top the EFL for some statistics.

The most impressive statistics from Cobblers' season so far

Cobblers boast some impressive numbers as we take stock and reflect on the first half of the 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two season.

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago

Town are currently third and in the mix for promotion again this season, although they are going about it in a very different way to last term. Instead of clean sheets and early leads, this season it’s been all about goals galore and late comebacks. Here are some of the most impressive statistics from Northampton’s season so far...

1. Comeback kings

15 - Points won from losing positions, the joint-most in the EFL (level with Middlesbrough and Mansfield).

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Leaving it late

10 - Goals scored in the last 10 minutes of games, more than anyone else in the EFL.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Free-scoring

39 - Goals scored in total so far this season, the most in League Two.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Leading marksman

15 - Cobblers also boast the top goalscorer in the EFL. Hoskins has 15 goals, two more than Jonson Clarke-Harris, Aaron Collins, Andy Cook, Kristian Dennis and Chuba Akpom. It's already his best ever season.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3