The most expensive season tickets in League One and how Northampton Town compare to Carlisle United, Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town and Exeter City- picture gallery
It puts the Cobblers in the top half of the table in terms of pricing and compares very favourably with Charlton’s most expensive season-ticket at £625.
Fleetwood Town take the honours for best value with a most expensive season-ticket priced at £269.
Here are the most expensive season-tickets for new fans at 23 of the 24 clubs in League One, running from lowest to highest. (Stevenage prices not currently available).
Let us know what you think of the prices at Cobblers via our social media channels.
Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.