Northampton Town's most expensive season-ticket will cost £450.

The most expensive season tickets in League One and how Northampton Town compare to Carlisle United, Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town and Exeter City- picture gallery

The most expensive season-ticket on sale at Northampton Town will cost fans £450.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

It puts the Cobblers in the top half of the table in terms of pricing and compares very favourably with Charlton’s most expensive season-ticket at £625.

Fleetwood Town take the honours for best value with a most expensive season-ticket priced at £269.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for new fans at 23 of the 24 clubs in League One, running from lowest to highest. (Stevenage prices not currently available).

£269

1. Fleetwood Town

£269 Photo: Ashley Allen

£350

2. Barnsley

£350 Photo: Getty Images

£366

3. Wigan Athletic

£366 Photo: Paul Harding

£380 (until June 30th); £420 post early bird

4. Port Vale

£380 (until June 30th); £420 post early bird Photo: Gareth Copley

