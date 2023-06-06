The most expensive season-ticket on sale at Northampton Town will cost fans £450.

It puts the Cobblers in the top half of the table in terms of pricing and compares very favourably with Charlton’s most expensive season-ticket at £625.

Fleetwood Town take the honours for best value with a most expensive season-ticket priced at £269.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for new fans at 23 of the 24 clubs in League One, running from lowest to highest. (Stevenage prices not currently available).

