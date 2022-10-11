The longest-serving EFL managers - where does your manager rank after recent sackings in the Championship, League One and League Two?
It is well and truly sacking season across the EFL after three more clubs – including two in League Two – parted company with their manager this week.
By James Heneghan
3 minutes ago
Jon Brady, who was only made permanent Cobblers boss in March 2021, is fast moving up the list of longest-serving managers in the EFL. Currently six clubs have a vacancy after sacking their manager and even Chris Wilder could not survive at Middlesbrough having been sacked last week. Here are the current longest-serving managers in the EFL….
Page 1 of 6