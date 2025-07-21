New signings Tyrese Fornah, Michael Jacobs and Joe Wormleightonplaceholder image
The line-up Northampton Town could play made up entirely of new signings

By James Heneghan
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:46 BST
Cobblers could field a whole starting XI made up solely of summer signings.

Albeit with a couple of round pegs in square holes, particularly in one position, here’s how the team would look if Kevin Nolan played just new signings…

Ross Fitzsimons

1. Goalkeeper

Ross Fitzsimons Photo: Pete Norton

Jack Burroughs

2. Right centre-back

Jack Burroughs Photo: Pete Norton

Conor McCarthy

3. Middle centre-back

Conor McCarthy Photo: Pete Norton

Jordan Thorniley

4. Left centre-back

Jordan Thorniley Photo: NTFC

