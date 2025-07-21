The line-up Northampton Town could play made up entirely of new signings

Albeit with a couple of round pegs in square holes, particularly in one position, here’s how the team would look if Kevin Nolan played just new signings…
1 / 3
Albeit with a couple of round pegs in square holes, particularly in one position, here’s how the team would look if Kevin Nolan played just new signings…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.