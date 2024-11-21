There has been 715 yellow cards and 15 red cards around League One this season.There has been 715 yellow cards and 15 red cards around League One this season.
There has been 715 yellow cards and 15 red cards around League One this season.

The League One sides with the worst disciplinary records this season, including Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Crawley Town, Wrexham, Birmingham City and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 10:20 GMT
There have been just 15 red cards dished out around League One so far this seasn.

Four teams share the league high total for dismissals, while there have been 715 yellow cards around the League

So who has the best and worst discipline records around the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 19 DB:1 R:0

1. Reading - 22pts

Y: 19 DB:1 R:0 Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Y: 24 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Wycombe Wanderers - 24pts

Y: 24 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Rotherham United - 25pts

Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 26 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Blackpool - 26pts

Y: 26 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownMansfield TownLeague OneCrawley TownWrexhamBirmingham City
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice