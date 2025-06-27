League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championsip.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will no doubt attract some punters for a good value price.

Whoever takes the title, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season than last time out, which saw cash-rich Birmingham City romp to the tile by 19 points with a record-breaking tally of 111 points,

Here are the latest title odds, currently being offered by William Hill.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.