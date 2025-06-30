Northampton Town are expected to face a relegation battle once again this season.placeholder image
Northampton Town are expected to face a relegation battle once again this season.

The latest odds for Northampton Town, Exeter City, Stevenage, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon - and the rest - to get relegated from League One this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 14:47 BST
Cobblers were left nervously looking over their shoulders last season before confirming their survival in the closing weeks.

They will face another battle this season, though hopes will be high that Cobblers can build on last year and secure their League One status once again in a more comfortable fashion.

They are likely to be battling opening day opponents Burton Albion in the fight for survival.

The Brewers completed a miracle escape mission last season after coming back from a ‘no hope’ situation.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Nothampton, Port Vale, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from William Hill.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

40/1

1. Luton Town

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

25/1

2. Cardiff City

25/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

3. Huddersfield Town

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

