Northampton Town are five points clear of the relegation zone.placeholder image
Northampton Town are five points clear of the relegation zone.

The latest League One supercomputer predictions for Northampton Town, Reading, Wigan Athletic, Exeter City, Blackpool and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Two wins in the last four has given Cobblers some breathing space.

They remain five clear of the drop zone despite the weekend defeat at Lincoln City.

At the top end, Wycombe Wanderers are continuing to enjoy a great start to the season along with Wrexham, while big-hitters Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town remain well-placed to mount automatic promotion pushes.

Cambridge United are right back in the fight after three brilliant wins, but Burton Albion have some real work to do as they search for a first win of the season.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

Where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

96pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

96pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+34)

2. Huddersfield Town

89pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
85pts (+26)

3. Wrexham

85pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
85pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

85pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneReadingWigan AthleticBlackpoolCobblersWycombe Wanderers
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice