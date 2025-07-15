Northampton Town are likely to face another relegation fight this season.placeholder image
The latest League One relegation odds as Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon shorten in the market

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Cobblers were left nervously looking over their shoulders last season before confirming their survival in the closing weeks.

They will face another battle this season, though hopes will be high that Cobblers can build on last year and secure their League One status once again in a more comfortable fashion.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Port Vale, Lincoln, Burton, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from Paddy Power.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated).

33/1

1. Luton Town

33/1 Photo: Getty Images

22/1

2. Cardiff City

22/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

3. Huddersfield Town

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

18/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

18/1 Photo: Getty Images

