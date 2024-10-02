Saturday’s defeat to Mansfield Town was followed by another home loss against Bolton on Tuesday night.

It leaves Cobblers down in 19th spot and looking over their shoulder at the bottom four.

The table is taking shape now and looks like Cobblers will be one of seven teams fighting to avoid a bottom four finish.

Here are the latest relegation prices from SkyBet, with prices running from least to most likely.

Have your say on the relegation battle via our social media channels.