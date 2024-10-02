Northampton Town are one point above the relegation zone after two defeats in a week.Northampton Town are one point above the relegation zone after two defeats in a week.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:56 BST
It’s been a bad week for Cobblers.

Saturday’s defeat to Mansfield Town was followed by another home loss against Bolton on Tuesday night.

It leaves Cobblers down in 19th spot and looking over their shoulder at the bottom four.

The table is taking shape now and looks like Cobblers will be one of seven teams fighting to avoid a bottom four finish.

Here are the latest relegation prices from SkyBet, with prices running from least to most likely.

150/1

1. Huddersfield Town

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

150/1

2. Wrexham

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

3. Bolton Wanderers

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

4. Stockport County

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

