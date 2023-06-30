News you can trust since 1931
Adebayo Akinfenwa scored both goals the last time Northampton beat Bolton.

The last time the Cobblers beat Portsmouth, Charlton, Derby County and every other League One club

Cobblers are back in the third tier of English football after two years away after winning automatic promotion from League Two last season.
By James Heneghan
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

Town will be in with some of the big boys next season – but how does their record stack up against the 23 other League One clubs? When was the last time they beat all of their new opponents? With the help of Pete Norton’s pictures, we take a look here...

August 9th, 2016, EFL Cup - Barnsley 1 (Scowen) Northampton 2 (Davies OG, O'Toole)

1. Barnsley

August 9th, 2016, EFL Cup - Barnsley 1 (Scowen) Northampton 2 (Davies OG, O'Toole) Photo: Pete Norton

October 28th, 2017, League One - Northampton 1 (Hoskins) Blackpool 0

2. Blackpool

October 28th, 2017, League One - Northampton 1 (Hoskins) Blackpool 0 Photo: Pete Norton

August 26th, 2008, Carling Cup - Bolton 1 (Nolan) Northampton 2 (Akinfenwa 2)

3. Bolton Wanderers

August 26th, 2008, Carling Cup - Bolton 1 (Nolan) Northampton 2 (Akinfenwa 2) Photo: Mark Thompson

August 8th, 2015, League Two - Bristol Rovers 0 Northampton 1 (O'Toole)

4. Bristol Rovers

August 8th, 2015, League Two - Bristol Rovers 0 Northampton 1 (O'Toole) Photo: Pete Norton

