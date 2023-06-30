The last time the Cobblers beat Portsmouth, Charlton, Derby County and every other League One club
Cobblers are back in the third tier of English football after two years away after winning automatic promotion from League Two last season.
By James Heneghan
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST
Town will be in with some of the big boys next season – but how does their record stack up against the 23 other League One clubs? When was the last time they beat all of their new opponents? With the help of Pete Norton’s pictures, we take a look here...
