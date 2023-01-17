The January transfer window is in full swing with Northampton Town one of many clubs rejigging their squad for a successful promotion push.

Jon Brady has so far added goalkeeper Tom King to the squad with more likely to follow with injuries mounting.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says there is money available for manager Jon Brady to spend in the January transfer window.

Whilst other clubs in League Two, especially those at the bottom, have been busy since the window opened last week, Town have so far kept their powder dry.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim Town’s squad is now worth £3.4m.

Here’s how that value ranks against their League Two rivals.

Have say about Northampton’s transfer dealings and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

1. Grimsby Town £1m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Stockport County £1.46m Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon £1.46m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Carlisle United £1.51m Photo: Getty Photo Sales