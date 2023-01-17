News you can trust since 1931
Tom King has joined Northampton Town with more signings expected to follow. The Cobblers squad is now valued at £3.4m according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The highest valued squads in League Two as transfer window gets into full swing and where Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Carlisle United, Bradfprd City and every other League Two rank

The January transfer window is in full swing with Northampton Town one of many clubs rejigging their squad for a successful promotion push.

By Stephen Thirkill
18 minutes ago

Jon Brady has so far added goalkeeper Tom King to the squad with more likely to follow with injuries mounting.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says there is money available for manager Jon Brady to spend in the January transfer window.

Whilst other clubs in League Two, especially those at the bottom, have been busy since the window opened last week, Town have so far kept their powder dry.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim Town’s squad is now worth £3.4m.

Here’s how that value ranks against their League Two rivals.

1. Grimsby Town

£1m

Photo: Getty Images

2. Stockport County

£1.46m

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3. AFC Wimbledon

£1.46m

Photo: Getty Images

4. Carlisle United

£1.51m

Photo: Getty

