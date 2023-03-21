The entire XI Cobblers could be missing against Doncaster Rovers
Cobblers could be without a full starting XI for this weekend’s League Two game against Doncaster Rovers due to a combination of injury and international duty.
By James Heneghan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT
Aaron McGowan is back from his three-game suspension but nine others are currently injured, four of whom may not feature again this season. Another two are away with their national teams this week. Here is an entire, very strong looking XI that Jon Brady will likely be without at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday…
Page 1 of 3