Jon Brady has not had much luck with injuries and unavailability this season.
The entire XI Cobblers could be missing against Doncaster Rovers

Cobblers could be without a full starting XI for this weekend’s League Two game against Doncaster Rovers due to a combination of injury and international duty.

By James Heneghan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT

Aaron McGowan is back from his three-game suspension but nine others are currently injured, four of whom may not feature again this season. Another two are away with their national teams this week. Here is an entire, very strong looking XI that Jon Brady will likely be without at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday…

Away on international duty with Wales.

1. GK: Tom King

Away on international duty with Wales. Photo: Pete Norton

Has been out for over a month with a hamstring injury. Not far from returning.

2. RB: Akin Odimayo

Has been out for over a month with a hamstring injury. Not far from returning. Photo: Pete Norton

Out for the season - and beyond - due to a serious knee injury

3. CB: Tyler Magloire

Out for the season - and beyond - due to a serious knee injury Photo: Pete Norton

May also not play again this season after suffering ankle ligament damage last week

4. CB: Max Dyche

May also not play again this season after suffering ankle ligament damage last week Photo: Pete Norton

