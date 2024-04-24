Northampton Town are long-shots for promotion in the 2024/25 League One season.Northampton Town are long-shots for promotion in the 2024/25 League One season.
The early promotion odds you can get on Northampton Town for the 2024/25 League One season, plus prices for Wrexham, Charlton Athletic, Stockport County, Reading and Rotherham United

Northampton Town’s season comes to an end at the weekend at Barnsley.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 09:44 BST

Jon Brady’s attention will then turn to improving his squad for a good campaign in the 2024/25 season.

For Cobblers fans, and around the league a new season willl bring new hopes and dreams as clubs look to continue their journey up the football ladder, recapture lost positions or just have a better season.

But who are the early favourites to be fighting it out for promotion from League One in 2024/25? Here league sponsors SkyBet give us the early odds.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

5

1. Wrexham

5 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

7/2

2. Rotherham United

7/2 Photo: George Wood

9/2

3. Charlton Athletic

9/2 Photo: Pete Norton

5/1

4. Wigan Athletic

5/1 Photo: Peter Nicholls

