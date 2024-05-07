Northampton Town can look forward to games against plenty of big-boys in next season's League One.Northampton Town can look forward to games against plenty of big-boys in next season's League One.
Northampton Town can look forward to games against plenty of big-boys in next season's League One.

The early odds you can get on Northampton Town, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Reading, Lincoln City and Wrexham claiming a play-off place in the 2024/25 League One season

Cobblers are looking forward to an exciting 2024/25 season and a season full of more hope.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th May 2024, 09:13 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 09:26 BST

The early odds are already out with SkyBet, who have given their verdict on Northampton’s chances of securing a play-off place.

It might seem a touch ambitious but you just never know in football as Stevenage’s unlikely push for the play-offs last season show.

The league features plenty of big boys who will fancy their chances of fighting it out for a place in the Championship.

So who are the early favourites to be fighting it out for promotion from League One in 2024/25 and where do Cobblers rank?

Here league sponsors SkyBet give us their early odds.

Get more Cobblers news, here.

1/2

1. Birmingham City

1/2 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
5/6

2. Huddersfield Town

5/6 Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
6/4

3. Rotherham United

6/4 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Evens

4. Wrexham

Evens Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBirmingham CityHuddersfield TownBlackpoolCharlton AthleticReadingLincoln CityWrexham