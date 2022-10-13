It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

It’s so far so good for Northampton, who have picked up 23 yellow cards but have yet to have a man dismissed.

Around the league there has been 504 yellow cards, 10 double bookings and 9 straight red cards.

So how does Northampton’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Cobblers news, here.

1. AFC Wimbledon - 35 pts Y: 30 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town - 31pts Y: 25 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

3. Sutton United - 29pts Y: 24 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Stockport County - 29pts Y: 13 DB: 2 R: 2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales