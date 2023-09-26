News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have avoided red card trouble so far this season.

The dirtiest teams in League One and how Northampton Town's fair play record compares to Lincoln City, Carlisle United, Oxford United, Stevenage and Derby County - picture gallery

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Around the league there has been 435 yellow cards, just seven double bookings and 11 straight red cards.

So how does Northampton’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news here.

Y 27 DB: 0 R: 1

1. Leyton Orient - 32pts

Y 27 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Alex Pantling

Y: 19 DB: 2 R:1

2. Bolton Wanderers - 30pts

Y: 19 DB: 2 R:1 Photo: Dan Mullan

Y: 19 DB: 0 R: 2

3. Fleetwood Town - 29pts

Y: 19 DB: 0 R: 2 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Y: 29 DB: 0 R:0

4. Charlton Athletic - 29pts

Y: 29 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Jacques Feeney

