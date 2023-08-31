Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Around the league there has been 279 yellow cards, just 2 double bookings and 7 straight red cards.

So how does Northampton’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1 . Port Vale - 6pts Y: 6 DB:0 R: Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . Wycombe Wanderers - 7pts Y: 7 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

3 . Oxford United - 8pts Y: 8 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales