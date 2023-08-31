News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have been keeping their noses clean this season.
Northampton Town have been keeping their noses clean this season.

The dirtiest teams in League One and how Northampton Town compares to Carlisle United, Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Charlton Athletic, Derby County and the rest of the league - picture gallery

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:39 BST

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Around the league there has been 279 yellow cards, just 2 double bookings and 7 straight red cards.

So how does Northampton’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news here.

Y: 6 DB:0 R:

1. Port Vale - 6pts

Y: 6 DB:0 R: Photo: Alex Pantling

Y: 7 DB: 0 R:0

2. Wycombe Wanderers - 7pts

Y: 7 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Y: 8 DB: 0 R:0

3. Oxford United - 8pts

Y: 8 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Lewis Storey

Y:9 DB:0 R:0

4. Exeter City - 9pts

Y:9 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

