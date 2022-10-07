The current status of Cobblers' injured and ill players
Cobblers are currently having to battle an injury and illness crisis and could be without a cluster of key players for this weekend’s big game against Salford City at Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:28 pm
At least three players are definitely out with injury while there are doubts over several others. A sickness bug has also swept through the camp over the last week and could further disrupt Jon Brady’s preparations for the visit of fifth-placed Salford on Saturday. Here’s an update on those players who are struggling….
