Ali Koiki suffered a facial injury last weekend.

The current status of Cobblers' injured and ill players

Cobblers are currently having to battle an injury and illness crisis and could be without a cluster of key players for this weekend’s big game against Salford City at Sixfields.

By James Heneghan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:28 pm

At least three players are definitely out with injury while there are doubts over several others. A sickness bug has also swept through the camp over the last week and could further disrupt Jon Brady’s preparations for the visit of fifth-placed Salford on Saturday. Here’s an update on those players who are struggling….

1. Aaron McGowan

Gradually working his way back from a serious knee injury. Has returned to training but needs minutes in behind-closed-doors friendlies to build up his fitness. Could be back in the squad in the next 10 days or so.

2. Shaun McWilliams

At the end of September Jon Brady said McWilliams, if all goes well, could be back from his groin injury within three weeks. That would put him in the frame to feature against league leaders Leyton Orient next Saturday.

3. Tyler Magloire

He is Cobblers' one long-term absentee. Unlikely to play again until the new year.

4. Akin Odimayo

His first season at Sixfields continues to be a very frustrating one. Injured two days before the opening game and then again in his first match back. Came on for the final few minutes at Swindon last Saturday but was not in the squad in midweek. Unknown if he has suffered a new problem.

